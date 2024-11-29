Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Pharma gets penalty of Rs 2.32 cr from Income Tax Department

Torrent Pharma gets penalty of Rs 2.32 cr from Income Tax Department

Image
Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has informed that it has received a penalty of Rs 2.32 crore by the Income Tax Department under Section 271(1)(c) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for alleged tax adjustments.

Based on the company assessment, the company will pursue an appeal and is hopeful of favorable outcome at higher forum and does not expect the said Order to have any material financial impact on the company, it added.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is the flagship company of the Torrent Group. It is ranked 6th in the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market and is amongst the top five in the therapeutics segments of cardiovascular (CV), gastro intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), vitamins minerals nutritional (VMN) and cosmo-dermatology.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 17.35% to Rs 453 crore on 8.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,889 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rallied 3.11% to currently trade at Rs 3,303.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIC rises 5% on filing appeal against GST demand order of Rs 66 lakh

Indian diplomats in Vancouver under Canada's surveillance, confirms MEA

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 700 pts, Nifty above 24,100; Adani Green, Energy zoom over 12%

LIVE news: Supreme Court asks trial court not to pass any order on survey of Sambhal mosque

Premium

Probe in US, protests in Australia: Global ambitions weigh on Adani Group

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story