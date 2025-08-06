Torrent Power Q1 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 731 cr

Torrent Power reported 24.76% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 731.44 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 972.24 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations also dropped 12.47% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,906.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 985.34 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting a 25.04% decline from Rs 1,314.65 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, the companys EBITDA fell by 18% to Rs 1,588 crore, down from Rs 1,934 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On the segmental front, revenue from generation was at Rs 2,488.51 (down 32.33% YoY), revenue from transmission and distribution stood at Rs 6,534.01 crore (down 5.77% YoY), and revenue from renewables stood at Rs 369.35 crore (up 20.14% YoY) during the period under review.

The company stated that, while its core business remain resilient, the performance for the quarter was adversely impacted by reduced power demand following the early onset of the monsoon and elevated gas prices, which affected merchant gains from gas-based generation. However, when adjusted for these temporary factors, Total Comprehensive Income (TCI) remained comparable to the same quarter last year. Torrent Power highlighted improved contributions from the renewable energy segment, driven by the addition of solar capacity and favorable wind conditions, which resulted in better plant load factors. Furthermore, after excluding the impact of one-time tariff order income in the previous year, the company recorded improved operational performance in its distribution business, contributing to higher underlying profitability.