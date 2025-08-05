GPT Infra rises after Q1 PAT jumps 40% YoY to Rs 23 cr

GPT Infraproject jumped 6.70% to Rs 137.75 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 39.84% to Rs 23.48 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 23.48 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 29.33% YoY to Rs 312.63 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax grew by 54.44% to Rs 33.36 crore during the quarter as against Rs 21.60 crore recorded in the same quarter a year ago.

On the segmental front, in Q1 FY26, revenue from infrastructure stood at Rs 299.58 crore (up 33.05% YoY), The segment witnessed a strong performance on account of continued good execution in key contracts. while revenue from concrete sleepers was Rs 13.05 crore (down 21.24% YoY).

EBITDA for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 45.9 crore, compared to Rs 33.6 crore in Q1 FY25, reflecting a growth of 36.6%. The company reported an order book of Rs 3,569 crore, with an order inflow of Rs 396 crore during the year, including incremental orders from existing contracts. Dwarika Prasad Tantia, GPT chairman, said, The governments continued focus on infrastructure development presents a robust opportunity for growth, and we remain confident in our ability to expand into newer geographies while delivering world-class infrastructure for the nation. We have commissioned a steel girder and components manufacturing facility at West Bengal, with an initial capacity of 10,000 MT per annum with provisions to enhance the final capacity to 25,000 MTPA over a period of 2 years.

Order execution is going on smoothly while we maintain the EBITDA hurdle rate. The strong numbers are not just milestones; they reflect disciplined execution, strategic clarity, and the collective commitment of our people. We are now at an inflection pointa moment where decades of groundwork are converging into scalable, sustainable growth. Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a final dividend of Rs 1 per share, with the record date set for 11 August 2025. The company is expecting to pay the interim dividend to the shareholders on or before 2 September 2025. GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisionsinfrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.