Sri Lotus Developers and Realty gains on debut

Shares of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty were currently trading at Rs 181.40 at 10:17 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 20.93% compared with the issue price of Rs 150.

The scrip was listed at Rs 179.10, exhibiting a premium of 19.4% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 182.95 and a low of Rs 176.60. On the BSE, over 36.56 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty was subscribed 69.14 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 July 2025 and it closed on 1 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 140 and 150 per share.

The offer comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 792 crore. Of the net proceeds, the company intends to invest Rs 550 crore in its subsidiariesRichfeel Real Estate, Dhyan Projects, and Tryksha Real Estateto partially fund the development and construction of its ongoing projects: Amalfi, The Arcadian, and Varun. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes. Sri Lotus Developers & Realty, promoted by Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, is a Mumbai-based real estate developer focused on ultra-luxury and luxury residential and commercial projects in the western suburbs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Operating under the Lotus Developers brand, the company has completed four projects with a developable area of 0.93 million sq ft and currently has five ongoing and eleven upcoming projects.