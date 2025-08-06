Nifty below 24,650; realty shares decline

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,650 mark. Realty shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 91.85 points or 0.11% to 80,618.40. The Nifty 50 index declined 45.40 points or 0.18% to 24,603.85.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.73% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.96%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,238 shares rose and 2,313 shares fell. A total of 189 shares were unchanged.

Earnings Today: Bajaj Auto (down 0.28%), Bharat Forge (down 0.25%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.14%), Hero MotoCorp (down 0.92%), Trent (up 1.60%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (down 1.79%), PVR Inox (down 1.52%), Raymond (down 1.22%), Raymond Lifestyle (down 3.01%), Jindal Stainless (down 1.28%), Bayer CropScience (down 0.26%), Blue Star (down 0.93%), Datamatics Global Services (down 3.48%), EID Parry India (down 1.64%), Protean eGov Technologies (up 0.48%), Fortis Healthcare (down 0.58%), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (down 0.14%), Godrej Agrovet (up 0.55%), Harsha Engineers International (up 0.40%), Hinduja Global Solutions (down 1.71%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) (down 1.39%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

New Listing Shares of National Securities Depository were currently trading at Rs 906.65 at 10:13 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 13.33% compared with the issue price of Rs 800. The scrip was listed at Rs 880, exhibiting a premium of 10% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 920 and a low of Rs 880. On the BSE, over 170.11 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Shares of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty were currently trading at Rs 181.40 at 10:17 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 20.93% compared with the issue price of Rs 150.

The scrip was listed at Rs 179.10, exhibiting a premium of 19.4% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 182.95 and a low of Rs 176.60. On the BSE, over 36.56 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Shares of M&B Engineering were currently trading at Rs 408.65 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 6.14% compared with the issue price of Rs 385. The scrip was listed at Rs 386, exhibiting a premium of 0.26% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 412.35 and a low of Rs 373.25. On the BSE, over 8.52 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 1.29% to 896.15. The index dropped 1.74% in two consecutive trading sessions. Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.24%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.97%), DLF (down 1.96%), Lodha Developers (down 1.64%), Godrej Properties (down 1.59%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.38%), Anant Raj (down 1.33%), Raymond (down 1.08%), Sobha (down 0.83%) and Oberoi Realty (down 0.65%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Astra Microwave Products added 2.30% after the company received an order worth Rs 135 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the upgradation of a ground-based radar system. Torrent Power rose 0.46%. The company reported a 24.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 731.44 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 972.24 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales fell 12.5% YoY to Rs 7,906.37 crore in Q1 FY26.