Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 18.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Touchwood Entertainment rose 18.75% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.53% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.633.9514.0316.710.820.620.530.430.380.32

