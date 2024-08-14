Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 4.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 4.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.46% to Rs 61.80 crore

Net profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India rose 4.23% to Rs 25.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 61.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales61.8059.16 4 OPM %90.7388.93 -PBDT32.1929.66 9 PBT31.9029.37 9 NP25.4024.37 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Man Utd sells Wan-Bissaka to West Ham ahead of arrival of Mazraoui, De Ligt

Punjab CM holds meeting to review progress in implementation of schemes

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story