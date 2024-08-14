Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 4.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.46% to Rs 61.80 croreNet profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India rose 4.23% to Rs 25.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 61.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales61.8059.16 4 OPM %90.7388.93 -PBDT32.1929.66 9 PBT31.9029.37 9 NP25.4024.37 4
