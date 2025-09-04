Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tractor makers rally as GST cut boosts farm sentiment

Tractor makers rally as GST cut boosts farm sentiment

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tractor and farm machinery stocks gained on Thursday after the GST Council slashed tax rates on key agri equipment to make mechanisation more affordable for farmers.

Mahindra & Mahindra soared 6.06% and Escorts Kubota surged 5.46% following the announcement.

The Council reduced GST on tractors (except road tractors for semi-trailers above 1800cc) to 5% from 12%. For road tractors with engines above 1800cc, the tax was lowered to 18% from 28%. Additionally, GST on tractor tyres and parts was slashed from 18% to 5%.

The move is expected to lower ownership costs at a time when farmers are battling higher input expenses. The cut will particularly benefit small and marginal farmers, boosting rural demand and driving growth in farm mechanisation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Highway Infra secures Rs 19-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Auto stocks in demand as GST cuts drive optimism

Insurance stocks climb as GST Council scraps 18% levy on policies

FMCG stocks surge as GST Council cuts tax rates on essentials

Insurance policies exempted from tax; GST on life saving drugs and medical devices reduced to 5%

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story