Highway Infra secures Rs 19-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Highway Infrastructure announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 18.96 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll collection and maintenance services on a key expressway project in Rajasthan

The LOA, issued on 3 September 2025, pertains to the operation and user fee collection at the toll plaza on the 4-lane Greenfield Expressway spur connecting the Delhi-Vadodara Greenfield Expressway near Bandikui to Jaipur. The scope of work also includes the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks and the replenishment of consumable items.

The project will be carried out on a Hybrid Annuity Mode and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 90 days.

In a regulatory filing, Highway Infrastructure confirmed that none of its promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The company also stated that the transaction does not constitute a related party transaction under applicable regulatory guidelines. Highway Infra (HIL) is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company. Its core operations span tollway collection, EPC infra projects, and real estate development. The firm has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates 4, deploying advanced ETC and ANPR technologies. The EPC arm has delivered over 66 projects across roads, bridges, and irrigation works under schemes such as PMAY and PMGSY. In real estate, HIL is expanding its footprint in Indore with residential and integrated township projects. For FY25, toll collection contributed over 77% of revenue, followed by EPC and real estate. As of 31 May 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 666.31 crore.