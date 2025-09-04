Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Highway Infra secures Rs 19-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Highway Infra secures Rs 19-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Highway Infrastructure announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth Rs 18.96 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll collection and maintenance services on a key expressway project in Rajasthan

The LOA, issued on 3 September 2025, pertains to the operation and user fee collection at the toll plaza on the 4-lane Greenfield Expressway spur connecting the Delhi-Vadodara Greenfield Expressway near Bandikui to Jaipur. The scope of work also includes the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks and the replenishment of consumable items.

The project will be carried out on a Hybrid Annuity Mode and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 90 days.

In a regulatory filing, Highway Infrastructure confirmed that none of its promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The company also stated that the transaction does not constitute a related party transaction under applicable regulatory guidelines.

Highway Infra (HIL) is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company. Its core operations span tollway collection, EPC infra projects, and real estate development. The firm has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates 4, deploying advanced ETC and ANPR technologies.

The EPC arm has delivered over 66 projects across roads, bridges, and irrigation works under schemes such as PMAY and PMGSY. In real estate, HIL is expanding its footprint in Indore with residential and integrated township projects. For FY25, toll collection contributed over 77% of revenue, followed by EPC and real estate. As of 31 May 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 666.31 crore.

For the twelve months ended 31 March 2025, HIL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.40 crore on revenue of Rs 495.72 crore.

The scrip shed 0.08% to Rs 94.24 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Auto stocks in demand as GST cuts drive optimism

Insurance stocks climb as GST Council scraps 18% levy on policies

FMCG stocks surge as GST Council cuts tax rates on essentials

Insurance policies exempted from tax; GST on life saving drugs and medical devices reduced to 5%

Force Motors' domestic sales climb 7% YoY in August 2025

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story