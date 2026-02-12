Associate Sponsors

Tradewell Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Feb 12 2026 | 6:33 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of Tradewell Holdings reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.750 0 OPM %-46.670 -PBDT-0.05-0.37 86 PBT-0.11-0.41 73 NP0.13-0.54 LP

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:33 PM IST

