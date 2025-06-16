TRAI releases Tariff Order for retail broadband connectivity for Public Data Offices under the PM-WANI Scheme

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has today released the Telecommunication Tariff (71st Amendment) Order, 2025, on Tariff for retail broadband connectivity for Public Data Offices (PDOs) under the PM-WANI Scheme. TRAI has finalized its TTO (71st amendment), 2025 on Tariff for retail broadband connectivity for Public Data Offices (PDOs) under the PM-WANI Scheme.

To ensure a balanced and inclusive approach, TRAI prescribes the following tariff framework for the PM-WANI Scheme: "Every service provider providing retail Fiber to the Home (FTTH) broadband services shall offer all of its retail FTTH broadband plans upto 200 Mbps to the PDOs under the PM-WANI scheme, at tariff not exceeding twice the tariff applicable to the retail subscribers for the corresponding FTTH broadband plan of the bandwidth (capacity) offered."