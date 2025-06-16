Nucleus Software appoints Aabhinna Khare as CMO to lead global brand transformation

Nucleus Software has announced the appointment of Aabhinna Suresh Khare as its new chief marketing officer (CMO).

Aabhinna will lead the global marketing vision, spearhead digital brand transformation, and drive deeper stakeholder engagement across geographies.

With over 18 years of multi-sector leadership experience, Aabhinna has been instrumental in building and scaling customer-centric brands across fintech, media, and consumer-tech industries. He has previously held senior roles at Bajaj Capital, BookMyForex, IndiaMart, Travel Triangle, and Star & Zee Networks, where he led impactful marketing strategies aligned with business growth and innovation.

An alumnus of MICA (Gold Medalist) and NIT Raipur, Aabhinna has further sharpened his leadership through executive programs at ISB (Customer Experience) and Reforge (Product & Analytics).