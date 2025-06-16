Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nucleus Software appoints Aabhinna Khare as CMO to lead global brand transformation

Nucleus Software appoints Aabhinna Khare as CMO to lead global brand transformation

Image
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nucleus Software has announced the appointment of Aabhinna Suresh Khare as its new chief marketing officer (CMO).

Aabhinna will lead the global marketing vision, spearhead digital brand transformation, and drive deeper stakeholder engagement across geographies.

With over 18 years of multi-sector leadership experience, Aabhinna has been instrumental in building and scaling customer-centric brands across fintech, media, and consumer-tech industries. He has previously held senior roles at Bajaj Capital, BookMyForex, IndiaMart, Travel Triangle, and Star & Zee Networks, where he led impactful marketing strategies aligned with business growth and innovation.

An alumnus of MICA (Gold Medalist) and NIT Raipur, Aabhinna has further sharpened his leadership through executive programs at ISB (Customer Experience) and Reforge (Product & Analytics).

Parag Bhise, CEO & Executive Director, Nucleus Software, said: We are delighted to welcome Aabhinna to Nucleus Softwares leadership team.

His deep expertise in modern marketing, combined with a strong understanding of technology, makes him a valuable addition as we accelerate our global growth.

Aabhinnas vision of AI-powered storytelling and purpose-led brand building aligns with our mission to deliver value with trust and innovation.

Nucleus Software is a software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to the global financial services industry.

The scrip shed 0.42% to currently trade at Rs 1178 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Karma Energy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Zydus Life subsidiary ZHL appoints Swati Dalal as MD

GRM Overseas jumps 26% in eight days

Volumes jump at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story