Nifty June futures trade at premium

Tata Motors, SBI and Infosys were top traded contracts

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 24,998, a premium of 51.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,946.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 227.90 points or 0.92% to 24,946.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.60% to 14.84.

Tata Motors, State Bank of India (SBI) and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.