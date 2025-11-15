Trans India House Impex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.18% to Rs 11.27 crore

Net loss of Trans India House Impex reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.18% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11.2711.29-1.425.40-0.300.66-0.330.63-0.330.46

