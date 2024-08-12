Trans India House Impex standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.55% to Rs 6.04 crore

Net profit of Trans India House Impex declined 29.41% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 52.55% to Rs 6.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.0412.737.282.280.340.450.320.450.240.34

