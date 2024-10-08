Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 2710.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 79.55% to Rs 461.54 crore

Net profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India rose 2710.56% to Rs 45.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 79.55% to Rs 461.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 257.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.461.54257.0614.997.6670.499.2264.083.0145.251.61

