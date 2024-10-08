Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Navkar Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Navkar Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.30 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Oct 08 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 40.75% to Rs 133.12 crore

Net loss of Navkar Corporation reported to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.75% to Rs 133.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 94.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales133.1294.58 41 OPM %11.0715.14 -PBDT11.8013.13 -10 PBT-0.743.52 PL NP-2.302.11 PL

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

