Tata Steel Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 159.44, down 2.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 28.74% in last one year as compared to a 27.89% rally in NIFTY and a 46.96% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 159.44, down 2.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24954.55. The Sensex is at 81485.85, up 0.54%.Tata Steel Ltd has added around 6.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9886.3, down 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 554.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 552.7 lakh shares in last one month.

