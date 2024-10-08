NMDC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 217, down 5.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 51.59% in last one year as compared to a 27.89% rally in NIFTY and a 46.96% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 217, down 5.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24954.55. The Sensex is at 81485.85, up 0.54%.NMDC Ltd has added around 4.49% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9886.3, down 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 235.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 139.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 218.03, down 5.32% on the day. NMDC Ltd jumped 51.59% in last one year as compared to a 27.89% rally in NIFTY and a 46.96% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 10.86 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

