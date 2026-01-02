Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Bosch Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd and Skipper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 January 2026.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Bosch Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd and Skipper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 January 2026.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd surged 10.19% to Rs 339.65 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd soared 6.90% to Rs 40.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 149.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bosch Ltd spiked 6.79% to Rs 38596.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4879 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 513 shares in the past one month.

JBM Auto Ltd exploded 6.52% to Rs 666.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Skipper Ltd added 6.01% to Rs 457. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12257 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12449 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex spurts 472 pts; consumer durables shares advance; VIX jumps 2.28%

RBI issues Amendment Directions on risk weighting framework for exposure of NBFCs to infrastructure projects

Avantel rises on bagging Rs 2-cr manufacturing order from Bharat Electronics

Epigral slides after receiving Rs 53-cr income tax demand notice

Vodafone Idea receives Rs 638-cr GST penalty order

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story