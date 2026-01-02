Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Bosch Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd and Skipper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 January 2026.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Bosch Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd and Skipper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 January 2026.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd surged 10.19% to Rs 339.65 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd soared 6.90% to Rs 40.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 149.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98.46 lakh shares in the past one month. Bosch Ltd spiked 6.79% to Rs 38596.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4879 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 513 shares in the past one month. JBM Auto Ltd exploded 6.52% to Rs 666.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.1 lakh shares in the past one month.