Epigral slides after receiving Rs 53-cr income tax demand notice

Epigral declined 1.60% to Rs 1,241.35 after the company informed that it has received an assessment order and demand notice amounting to Rs 52.52 crore from the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Vadodara.

In an exchange filing, the company said the assessment order pertains to Assessment Year 202223, corresponding to Financial Year 202122. The order was passed under Section 143(3) read with Section 144C(13) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, along with a notice of demand issued under Section 156 of the Act, including applicable interest.

Epigral stated that the assessment order was issued in the ordinary course of assessment proceedings and that it has adequate factual and legal grounds to substantiate its position. The company added that there is no financial impact on its financials, operations, or other business activities arising from the order.

The company further said it believes the demand is not maintainable and is in the process of filing a rectification application and an appeal against the order within the prescribed timelines. The company received the demand notice on 31 December 2025, while the official announcement was made on 1 January 2026, after market hours. Epigral, formerly known as Meghmani Finechem, is a leading integrated manufacturer of chemicals in India. Epigrals Dahej facility is a backward and forward integrated and automated complex with a well-planned infrastructure. In India, Epigral is the first to set up an epichlorohydrin plant and the largest capacity plant of CPVC. Epigral is also a leading manufacturer of caustic soda, caustic potash, chloromethanes, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine and hydrogen.