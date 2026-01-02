Avantel rises on bagging Rs 2-cr manufacturing order from Bharat Electronics

Avantel added 1.07% to Rs 158.25 after it has received a manufacturing order worth Rs 1.76 crore from Bharat Electronics (BEL).

Shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) gained 1.22% to currently trade at Rs 402.55 on the BSE.

The company said it has been awarded a domestic manufacturing contract by Bharat Electronics worth Rs 1.76 crore. The order is scheduled to be executed by July 2026.

As part of the contract, a 5% performance bank guarantee has been stipulated. The company confirmed that neither the promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, majorly from the aerospace and defence sectors. The companys consolidated net profit tanked 81.39% to Rs 4.26 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 22.89 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 28.42% year on year to Rs 55.41 crore in Q2 FY26. Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17.87% to Rs 1,287.77 crore on 25.78% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,792.09 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.