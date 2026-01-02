Sensex spurts 472 pts; consumer durables shares advance; VIX jumps 2.28%

The headline equity benchmarks traded with major gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded near the 26,300 level. Consumer Durables shares extended gains for three consecutive trading session.

At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 471.50 points or 0.55% to 85,661.29. The Nifty 50 index climbed 151.80 points or 0.58% to 26,300.15.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.78% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.68%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,586 shares rose and 1,375 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.

Economy: The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) a single-figure indicator of sector performance fell from 56.6 in November to 55.0 in December, signaling the weakest improvement in the health of the sector in two years. Amid a general lack of pressure on operating capacities, there was only a marginal increase in factory employment during December. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.28% to 9.40. The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures were trading at 26,432, at a premium of 131.85 points as compared with the spot at 26,300.15.

The Nifty option chain for the 27 January 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 42.9 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 62.4 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index added 1.17% to 37,239.90. The index added 2.89% in the three consecutive trading session. PG Electroplast (up 5.41%), Voltas (up 3.81%), Blue Star (up 2.83%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 2.46%) and V-Guard Industries (up 2.35%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.93%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 1.83%), Havells India (up 1.71%), Whirlpool of India (up 1.43%) and Amber Enterprises India (up 0.5%) added.