Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 1.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.80% to Rs 158.48 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry rose 1.88% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.80% to Rs 158.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 170.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.158.48170.0415.7314.0826.8025.7114.4613.5810.8510.65

