Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 1.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 6.80% to Rs 158.48 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry rose 1.88% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.80% to Rs 158.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 170.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales158.48170.04 -7 OPM %15.7314.08 -PBDT26.8025.71 4 PBT14.4613.58 6 NP10.8510.65 2

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

