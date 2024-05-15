Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rane Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rane Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 7.19% to Rs 870.19 crore

Net profit of Rane Holdings reported to Rs 31.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.19% to Rs 870.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 937.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.76% to Rs 123.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.61% to Rs 3529.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3508.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales870.19937.65 -7 3529.823508.33 1 OPM %9.586.50 -9.119.08 - PBDT86.6954.42 59 321.77297.87 8 PBT52.0914.52 259 184.77156.14 18 NP31.40-18.85 LP 123.7762.27 99

First Published: May 15 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

