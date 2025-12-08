Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transrail Lighting secures new orders of Rs 822 cr

Transrail Lighting secures new orders of Rs 822 cr

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Transrail Lighting has secured new orders totalling Rs 822 crore. These include a major international project for turnkey EPC of 400 kV Transmission Line in a GCC region, along with additional wins in the Civil and Poles & Lighting businesses. With these additions, the Company's cumulative order inflows for FY26 have risen to more than Rs 5,110 crore, reflecting strong order intake and robust orderbook position.

In addition to these secured orders, Transrail currently holds an L1 position of more than Rs 2,000 crore, further strengthening visibility on upcoming inflows and reinforcing the Company's business growth for the remainder of FY26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

