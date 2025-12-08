Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Embassy Developments receives strong response to its Embassy Greenshore project

Embassy Developments receives strong response to its Embassy Greenshore project

Image
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Achieves booking of Rs 860 cr in five days of launch

Embassy Developments announced the exceptional response to Embassy Greenshore, its newly launched premium residential project within Embassy Springs, North Bengaluru's biggest and best-planned city.

Spanning ~14 acres and encompassing 1.55 million sq. ft. of saleable area, the development comprises 878 spacious 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments spread across two phases. Crafted for upper-mid-segment buyers seeking an elevated living experience, Embassy Greenshore introduces a distinct product typology with larger-than-usual configurations rarely available at its price point in the North Bengaluru micromarket. The launch of Phase 1 comprised of 700 units spread over 1.34 million sq. ft. of saleable area. The project witnessed a strong market response, achieving bookings worth Rs 860 crore within five days of the launch.

A key differentiator is the project's meticulous master planning ensuring a high degree of privacy with no homes looking into one another and offering residents access to their own ~3-acre central park with dedicated leisure zones and access to multiple amenities spread across the podium. These features, combined with premium finishing standards, position Embassy Greenshore as North Bengaluru's most compelling affordable luxury development offering an aspirational lifestyle within reach.

Located in proximity to Kempegowda International Airport and key employment hubs, the project benefits from Embassy Springs' integrated ecosystem of green landscapes, social infrastructure such as Embassy Academy a CBSE-affiliated school, and connectivity, reinforcing its appeal as a preferred residential destination.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Torrent Power signs agreement to source LNG from JERA, Japan

Nifty drops below 26,000 as Fed nerves, sliding rupee and FII selling hit trade

Corona Remedies IPO subscribed 62%

Wakefit Innovations IPO subscribed 15%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 3.53%

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story