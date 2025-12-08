Embassy Developments receives strong response to its Embassy Greenshore project

Achieves booking of Rs 860 cr in five days of launch

Embassy Developments announced the exceptional response to Embassy Greenshore, its newly launched premium residential project within Embassy Springs, North Bengaluru's biggest and best-planned city.

Spanning ~14 acres and encompassing 1.55 million sq. ft. of saleable area, the development comprises 878 spacious 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments spread across two phases. Crafted for upper-mid-segment buyers seeking an elevated living experience, Embassy Greenshore introduces a distinct product typology with larger-than-usual configurations rarely available at its price point in the North Bengaluru micromarket. The launch of Phase 1 comprised of 700 units spread over 1.34 million sq. ft. of saleable area. The project witnessed a strong market response, achieving bookings worth Rs 860 crore within five days of the launch.

A key differentiator is the project's meticulous master planning ensuring a high degree of privacy with no homes looking into one another and offering residents access to their own ~3-acre central park with dedicated leisure zones and access to multiple amenities spread across the podium. These features, combined with premium finishing standards, position Embassy Greenshore as North Bengaluru's most compelling affordable luxury development offering an aspirational lifestyle within reach.

Located in proximity to Kempegowda International Airport and key employment hubs, the project benefits from Embassy Springs' integrated ecosystem of green landscapes, social infrastructure such as Embassy Academy a CBSE-affiliated school, and connectivity, reinforcing its appeal as a preferred residential destination.