Transrail Lighting secures new orders worth Rs 548 cr

Transrail Lighting has bagged new orders totalling Rs 548 crore, including a major International Transmission Line EPC project in new Country in MENA region.

With these additions, the Company's cumulative order inflows for FY26 have risen to more than Rs 4,285 crore, reflecting strong order growth and continued momentum across key business segments.

In addition to these secured orders, Transrail currently holds an L1 position amounting to Rs 2,575 crore, providing further visibility on future inflows and reinforcing the Company's prospects for the remainder of FY26.

