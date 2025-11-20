PNB Housing Finance receives upgrade in LT credit rating

PNB Housing Finance announced a credit rating upgrade from India Ratings on its Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and Bank Loans from 'IND AA+' to 'IND AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The rating rationale highlights the Company's proven track record across key business parameters, its consistent improvement in profitability and asset quality, along with granularization of the loan book, thereby reducing concentration risks. It also acknowledges Punjab National Bank's strategic stake in PNB Housing and its shared legacy, thus reinforcing confidence in the Company's long-term stability.

