PNB Housing Finance receives upgrade in LT credit rating

PNB Housing Finance receives upgrade in LT credit rating

Image
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
PNB Housing Finance announced a credit rating upgrade from India Ratings on its Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and Bank Loans from 'IND AA+' to 'IND AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The rating rationale highlights the Company's proven track record across key business parameters, its consistent improvement in profitability and asset quality, along with granularization of the loan book, thereby reducing concentration risks. It also acknowledges Punjab National Bank's strategic stake in PNB Housing and its shared legacy, thus reinforcing confidence in the Company's long-term stability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

