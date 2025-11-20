Welspun Corp Ltd down for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 877, down 2.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.08% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% rally in NIFTY and a 19.07% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

