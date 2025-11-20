Lokesh Machines slips after credit rating downgrade

Lokesh Machines fell 5.14% to Rs 168.85 after Acuite Ratings & Research downgraded the company's credit ratings on both long-term and short-term bank facilities.

In an exchange filing, the company said Acuite cut its long-term rating to ACUITE BBB- / Stable from ACUITE BBB and its short-term rating to ACUITE A3 from ACUITE A3+ on Rs 208.42 crore bank facilities. The ratings were also removed from "Under Watch with Negative Implications." The downgrade was communicated to the company on 19 November 2025.

Acuite cited a sharp deterioration in operating performance since Q3 FY25 following Lokesh Machines inclusion in the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions list. The sanction disrupted electronic component supplies from a key vendor, hurting production and revenue. The agency noted that operating performance remained weak in H1 FY26 and is likely to stay subdued until the sanctions issue is resolved.