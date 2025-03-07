Transrail Lighting slides after CFO Ajit Pratap Singh resigns

Transrail Lighting fell 1.08% to Rs 532.95 after the company's board approved the resignation of Ajit Pratap Singh as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective from 8 March 2025.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that Ajit Pratap Singh resigned due to personal reasons.

In a subsequent move, the company announced the appointment of Deepak Khandelwal as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective from 8 March 2025.

Deepak Khandelwal is a management and finance professional with over 28 years of experience. He has in-depth knowledge of business development, bidding, marketing, finance accounts, project planning, implementation, production reporting, MIS, taxation, legal matters, materials management, etc.

Khandelwal is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (CA). He is also a commerce graduate and holds a degree in law (LLB). Khandelwal has worked with Terraform Realty, Alpha TND, and as a freelance management consultant. He has also served in various positions at EMCO Group and Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills.

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading EPC players in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, along with Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting, having a footprint across 58 countries.

Also Read

The companys consolidated net profit surged 91.9% to Rs 93.24 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 48.59 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 62.9% YoY to Rs 1,340.36 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News