Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transrail Lighting slides after CFO Ajit Pratap Singh resigns

Transrail Lighting slides after CFO Ajit Pratap Singh resigns

Image
Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Transrail Lighting fell 1.08% to Rs 532.95 after the company's board approved the resignation of Ajit Pratap Singh as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective from 8 March 2025.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that Ajit Pratap Singh resigned due to personal reasons.

In a subsequent move, the company announced the appointment of Deepak Khandelwal as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective from 8 March 2025.

Deepak Khandelwal is a management and finance professional with over 28 years of experience. He has in-depth knowledge of business development, bidding, marketing, finance accounts, project planning, implementation, production reporting, MIS, taxation, legal matters, materials management, etc.

Khandelwal is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (CA). He is also a commerce graduate and holds a degree in law (LLB). Khandelwal has worked with Terraform Realty, Alpha TND, and as a freelance management consultant. He has also served in various positions at EMCO Group and Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills.

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading EPC players in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, along with Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting, having a footprint across 58 countries.

Also Read

Lenovo Tab K11 (Enhanced Edition) review: Mixed bag of hits and misses

Court orders South Korean President Yoon's release for martial law trial

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 70pts to 74,400, Nifty at 22,560; SmallCap down; IT slips 1%

Samsung's XR headset could be delayed until late 2025: What to expect

Jana Small Finance Bank shares zoom 12% on getting AD-I licence from RBI

The companys consolidated net profit surged 91.9% to Rs 93.24 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 48.59 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 62.9% YoY to Rs 1,340.36 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Capital Trust Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Barometers erase all gains; IT shares tumble

RVNL gains on bagging Rs 156-cr EPC contract from South Western Railway

Dollar index set for weekly fall of over 3%; ECB hints rate-cutting cycle may be nearing its end

HeidelbergCement India announces change in senior management

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story