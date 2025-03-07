RVNL gains on bagging Rs 156-cr EPC contract from South Western Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) added 2.67% to Rs 346.40 after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for an EPC contract worth Rs 156.35 crore from South Western Railway.

The project involves the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 2X25 KV overhead electrification (OHE) and power supply installation (PSI) system, along with electrical general services, engineering, and telecommunication works.

The contract covers the Rayadurga-Topavagada section of the TK-RDG railway line and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is engaged in executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, and institutional buildings.

The company reported 13.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.44 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 358.57 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell by 2.60% YoY to Rs 4,567.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

