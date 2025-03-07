Capital Trust Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Laxmi Dental Ltd, Khadim India Ltd, Omaxe Ltd and Sreeleathers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 March 2025.

Capital Trust Ltd soared 19.01% to Rs 105 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16245 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1394 shares in the past one month.

Laxmi Dental Ltd spiked 11.83% to Rs 416.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80373 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50659 shares in the past one month.

Khadim India Ltd surged 10.71% to Rs 299.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4792 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2604 shares in the past one month.

Omaxe Ltd jumped 10.58% to Rs 87.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15747 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24848 shares in the past one month.

Sreeleathers Ltd rose 10.22% to Rs 254.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 936 shares in the past one month.

