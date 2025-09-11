Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Travel Food Services bags license to operate at Cochin International Airport

Travel Food Services bags license to operate at Cochin International Airport

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Travel Food Services has been granted Letter of Award of license for setting up, operations, maintenance and management of food and beverages outlets, lounge and bar in security hold area as per the terms of LOA at Domestic Terminal (T1) of Cochin International Airport.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

