Ashok Leyland allots 4 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Ashok Leyland has allotted 4,00,000 equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each upon exercise of stock options granted under Ashok Leyland Employees Stock Option Plan 2016.

Upon allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs.587,30,54,552/- divided into 587,30,54,552 equity shares of Re.1/- each to Rs.587,34,54,552/- divided into 587,34,54,552 equity shares of Re.1/- each.

