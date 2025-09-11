Cohance Lifesciences' API unit 1 completes USFDA inspection

Cohance Lifesciences announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed a general current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) audit at its API manufacturing facility (API Unit 1) located at Jaggaiahpet, Andhra Pradesh.

The inspection was conducted from 08 September 2025 to 11 September 2025 and concluded with zero Form 483 observations.

