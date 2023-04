The total assets under custody (AUC) from Mauritius declined nearly 42 per cent to Rs 6.66 trillion at the end of March 2023, from Rs 10.88 trillion a year ago.

Overseas flows into Indian capital markets originating from tax-haven Mauritius witnessed the sharpest decline, while Norway and Singapore gained favour in 2022-23 (FY23), reveals data furnished by the National Securities Depository. The total assets under custody (AUC) from Mauritius declined nearly 42 per cent to Rs 6.66 trillion at the end of March 2023, from Rs 10.88 trillion a year ago. Exper