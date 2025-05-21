Trident consolidated net profit rises 135.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.82% to Rs 1864.34 crore

Net profit of Trident rose 135.40% to Rs 133.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.82% to Rs 1864.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1682.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.83% to Rs 369.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 349.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 6987.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6808.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1864.341682.266987.086808.8313.1412.2113.0413.81261.47174.58840.75841.68171.7178.15474.55476.70133.2656.61369.88349.52

