Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trident consolidated net profit rises 135.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Trident consolidated net profit rises 135.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.82% to Rs 1864.34 crore

Net profit of Trident rose 135.40% to Rs 133.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.82% to Rs 1864.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1682.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.83% to Rs 369.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 349.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.62% to Rs 6987.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6808.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1864.341682.26 11 6987.086808.83 3 OPM %13.1412.21 -13.0413.81 - PBDT261.47174.58 50 840.75841.68 0 PBT171.7178.15 120 474.55476.70 0 NP133.2656.61 135 369.88349.52 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 3.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

NIKEEI slides, markets focus on weakening pace of growth in Japanese exports

China stocks consolidate just under two-month high

Dow Drops 0.3% Amid Inflation Concerns

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story