Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 3.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 118.75 croreNet profit of Motisons Jewellers rose 3.24% to Rs 11.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 118.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.94% to Rs 43.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.88% to Rs 462.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 416.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
