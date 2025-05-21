Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 3.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 3.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 118.75 crore

Net profit of Motisons Jewellers rose 3.24% to Rs 11.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 118.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.94% to Rs 43.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.88% to Rs 462.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 416.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales118.75116.68 2 462.11416.76 11 OPM %14.6415.13 -14.8115.20 - PBDT15.5715.62 0 61.4046.60 32 PBT15.0815.10 0 59.4044.84 32 NP11.1410.79 3 43.1732.23 34

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

