Dow Drops 0.3% Amid Inflation Concerns

JPMorgan CEO warns of complacency over inflation risks, while housing and transport sectors weaken. Gold stocks rise as bond yields stabilize. Asia and Europe markets mostly advance despite U.S. declines.

The Dow fell 114.83 points or 0.3% to 42,677.24, the Nasdaq slid 72.75 points or 0.4% to 19,142.71 and the S&P 500 declined 23.14 points or 0.4% to 5,940.46.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon warned stock market values may not properly represent the risks of higher inflation and even stagflation. "My own view is people feel pretty good because you haven't seen effective tariffs. The market came down 10%, it's back up 10%. That's an extraordinary amount of complacency." Dimon said during the financial giant's annual investor day meeting on Monday.

Carson Group chief market strategist Ryan Detrick told CNBC the rebound should be taken seriously even amid lingering concerns about trade and the economy. While most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves, housing stocks was notably weak, dragging the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index down by 1.2%. Transportation and networking stocks too were weak while gold stocks moved sharply higher along with the price of the precious metal.

Asia-Pacific region stocks moved mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.1%, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.4% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.5%. The major European markets too moved upwards while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9%, the French CAC 40 Index increased by 0.8% and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.4%.

In the bond market, treasuries bounced back near the unchanged line after an early slump. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 4.48% after reaching a high of 4.52%.

