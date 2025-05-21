Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 9.16% to Rs 225.52 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.16% to Rs 225.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 248.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 36.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.92% to Rs 887.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 923.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales225.52248.25 -9 887.36923.52 -4 OPM %9.35-3.54 -7.283.25 - PBDT11.01-4.73 LP 22.510.60 3652 PBT4.87-11.90 LP -2.71-28.27 90 NP1.91-12.16 LP 36.86-26.23 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NIKEEI slides, markets focus on weakening pace of growth in Japanese exports

China stocks consolidate just under two-month high

Dow Drops 0.3% Amid Inflation Concerns

Department of Telecommunications announces Financial Fraud Risk Indicator to enhance cyber protection

JK Tyre Inds surges after Q4 PAT climbs 88% QoQ to Rs 97 cr

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story