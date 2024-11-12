Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 41.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.22% to Rs 501.10 croreNet profit of Triveni Turbine rose 41.59% to Rs 90.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.22% to Rs 501.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 387.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales501.10387.80 29 OPM %22.2319.13 -PBDT130.2088.10 48 PBT124.1083.00 50 NP90.9064.20 42
