Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 41.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Triveni Turbine rose 41.59% to Rs 90.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.22% to Rs 501.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 387.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.501.10387.8022.2319.13130.2088.10124.1083.0090.9064.20

