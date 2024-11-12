Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 9.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 1062.99 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants rose 9.42% to Rs 84.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 77.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 1062.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 983.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1062.99983.1212.0112.70132.25122.16104.4997.5084.7177.42

