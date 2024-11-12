Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 9.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 1062.99 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants rose 9.42% to Rs 84.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 77.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 1062.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 983.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1062.99983.12 8 OPM %12.0112.70 -PBDT132.25122.16 8 PBT104.4997.50 7 NP84.7177.42 9

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

