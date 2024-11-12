Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit declines 5.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.97% to Rs 796.43 crore

Net profit of Vaibhav Global declined 5.35% to Rs 27.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.97% to Rs 796.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 705.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

