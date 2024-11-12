Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit declines 5.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.97% to Rs 796.43 croreNet profit of Vaibhav Global declined 5.35% to Rs 27.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.97% to Rs 796.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 705.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales796.43705.00 13 OPM %7.559.01 -PBDT65.3164.00 2 PBT39.3141.38 -5 NP27.8029.37 -5
