Sambandam Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.71% to Rs 73.54 crore

Net loss of Sambandam Spinning Mills reported to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.71% to Rs 73.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.73.5450.822.0511.96-1.093.12-3.590.39-2.330.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News