Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TTK Prestige Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Oil India Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 May 2026.

Oil India Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 May 2026.

TTK Prestige Ltd spiked 9.43% to Rs 568.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4628 shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd soared 8.86% to Rs 497. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd surged 7.67% to Rs 132. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd added 6.80% to Rs 70.72. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose 5.86% to Rs 297.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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