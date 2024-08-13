Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 171.19% to Rs 22.97 croreNet profit of Tuni Textile Mills rose 140.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 171.19% to Rs 22.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.978.47 171 OPM %2.575.31 -PBDT0.240.17 41 PBT0.160.09 78 NP0.120.05 140
