Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 171.19% to Rs 22.97 crore

Net profit of Tuni Textile Mills rose 140.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 171.19% to Rs 22.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.978.472.575.310.240.170.160.090.120.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp