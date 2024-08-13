GSB Finance standalone net profit rises 255.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of GSB Finance rose 255.56% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.320.36100.0069.440.320.120.320.120.320.09

