GSB Finance standalone net profit rises 255.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 0.32 croreNet profit of GSB Finance rose 255.56% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.320.36 -11 OPM %100.0069.44 -PBDT0.320.12 167 PBT0.320.12 167 NP0.320.09 256
