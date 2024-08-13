Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GSB Finance standalone net profit rises 255.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of GSB Finance rose 255.56% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.320.36 -11 OPM %100.0069.44 -PBDT0.320.12 167 PBT0.320.12 167 NP0.320.09 256

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

