FSL positioned as Leader in Healthcare BPaaS Service solution

By Everest Group

Firstsource Solutions today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader' in Everest Group's inaugural Healthcare Payer Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024. This recognition highlights Firstsource's commitment to delivering tech-enabled solutions that help healthcare payers drive efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance member experiences.

This report shares insights into key industry shifts driving demand for pay-as-you-go, integrated platform and operations commonly known as BPaaS, Everest Group evaluated Payer BPaaS service providers to measure their market impact, vision, and capabilities. Among the 14 organizations assessed, Firstsource was highlighted as one of only three other companies in the top category of Leader.' Everest Group noted Firstsource's robust partnership ecosystem of integrators, analytics, cloud and automation providers, as well as the company's modular go-to-market strategy that offers both one-off and specific solutions alongside more holistic support. The company also received recognition for its strong client relations and support, and investment in digital tools, accelerators, AI, and process mining solutions aimed at streamlining operations and improve decision-making.

